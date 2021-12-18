General Electric Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

General Electric has decreased its dividend by 95.2% over the last three years. General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Electric to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE opened at $91.45 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.46. The company has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of -175.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.