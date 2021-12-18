Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Up to $355.57

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $355.57, but opened at $374.82. Generac shares last traded at $373.01, with a volume of 18,932 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on GNRC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $427.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

