Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Up to $355.57

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $355.57, but opened at $374.82. Generac shares last traded at $373.01, with a volume of 18,932 shares traded.
A number of analysts have commented on GNRC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.52.
The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $427.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.03.
In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Generac Company Profile (NYSE:GNRC)
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
