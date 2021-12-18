GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives $36.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

GEAGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €35.00 ($39.33) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of GEAGY stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

