Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

GLPI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,936. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.