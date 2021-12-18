Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for $2.37 or 0.00005115 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Gameswap has a total market cap of $26.55 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00039677 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.64 or 0.00206415 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

