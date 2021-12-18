GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Down 38.3% in November

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the November 15th total of 397,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

GGN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 633,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,447. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

