Gambling.com Group Ltd to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gambling.com Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million.

Shares of GAMB opened at $10.24 on Friday. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $959,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $913,000.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

