Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRTX. Citigroup dropped their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.08.

Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

