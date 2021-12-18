Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRTX. Citigroup dropped their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.08.
Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $12.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.
About Galera Therapeutics
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.
