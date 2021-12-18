FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Issued By KeyCorp

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Dycom Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.45. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DY. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $88.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 1.57. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.74.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 62.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 44,520 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 648.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 340.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

