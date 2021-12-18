FY2023 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Increased by Analyst

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $4.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.25.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

NYSE EQT opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. EQT has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,170,000 after purchasing an additional 467,516 shares in the last quarter. Yale University bought a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth about $263,059,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EQT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,207,000 after purchasing an additional 543,609 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth about $169,716,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in EQT by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.