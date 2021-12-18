FY2023 EPS Estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. Decreased by Desjardins (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the mining company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter.

AR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.18.

TSE:AR opened at C$2.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$672.17 million and a PE ratio of 6.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.09.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

