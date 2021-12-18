FY2021 EPS Estimates for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $35.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $35.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $9.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $10.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $40.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $11.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $44.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $289.73 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $200.94 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $217.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,926,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.49, for a total value of $150,317.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,969 shares of company stock worth $1,741,805. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

