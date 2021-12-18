FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $4.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

DCOM opened at $33.08 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,476,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,245,000 after acquiring an additional 41,434 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,003,000 after acquiring an additional 116,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $51,611.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,867,938.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,113 shares of company stock worth $2,357,803. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

