FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alerus Financial Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will earn $2.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $481.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 20.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after buying an additional 57,005 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 55,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,956,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.