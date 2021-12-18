FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Meridian in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.63. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Meridian alerts:

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 21.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $217.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.52. Meridian has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meridian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Meridian by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Meridian by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Meridian by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Meridian by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.38%.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.