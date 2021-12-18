Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.20 price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

FURY stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. Fury Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $76.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

