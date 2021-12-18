Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 10,312 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $2,619,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total value of $20,261,974.32.
- On Monday, November 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total value of $37,590,600.30.
- On Monday, November 8th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 17,513 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.77, for a total value of $6,195,574.01.
- On Friday, November 5th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,306 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $793,955.80.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,992 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total value of $2,061,547.60.
- On Monday, November 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total value of $23,970,645.90.
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $23,416,604.40.
- On Friday, October 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total value of $23,988,654.81.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total value of $5,157,856.16.
Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $243.35 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.17 and a 200-day moving average of $263.79.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $827,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
