Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 10,312 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $2,619,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total value of $20,261,974.32.

On Monday, November 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total value of $37,590,600.30.

On Monday, November 8th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 17,513 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.77, for a total value of $6,195,574.01.

On Friday, November 5th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,306 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $793,955.80.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,992 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total value of $2,061,547.60.

On Monday, November 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total value of $23,970,645.90.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $23,416,604.40.

On Friday, October 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total value of $23,988,654.81.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total value of $5,157,856.16.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $243.35 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.17 and a 200-day moving average of $263.79.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $827,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

