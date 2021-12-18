Fractal (FCL) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges. Fractal has a market cap of $3.03 million and $129,800.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00054476 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.24 or 0.08374858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00077389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,946.28 or 1.00036787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

