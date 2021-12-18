FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Short Interest Update

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ FOXW remained flat at $$9.92 on Friday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,990. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,966,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 4.6% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,478,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

