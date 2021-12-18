Fountainhead AM LLC Purchases Shares of 1,900 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.9% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.18.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

