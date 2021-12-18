Fountainhead AM LLC Purchases 3,081 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.3% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $333.79 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.35. The firm has a market cap of $928.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

