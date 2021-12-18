Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 15,957 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,957 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Infosys by 46.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 948,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after buying an additional 302,533 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Infosys by 141.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,766,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,424,000 after buying an additional 1,034,659 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 97.5% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,454,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 718,356 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,643,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,558,000 after purchasing an additional 737,732 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

INFY opened at $24.04 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

