Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,506 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 664,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 33.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMR opened at $90.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $77.76 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

