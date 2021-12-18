Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,071 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $294.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.29. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.83 and a fifty-two week high of $312.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.90.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

