Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $396.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.85. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $413.65. The stock has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.07.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

