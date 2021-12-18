Foster & Motley Inc. Has $11.21 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 82.4% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,990,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $215,529,000 after purchasing an additional 83,044 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $223.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

