Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 374,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,273,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

FSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $938.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,484,000 after buying an additional 11,392,117 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,205,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after buying an additional 64,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 66.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 1,017,886 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 470.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,140,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 940,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 53,749 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.