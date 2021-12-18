ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.2% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $323.80 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

