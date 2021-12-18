Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director Lisa H. Jamieson Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FOR stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.75 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 75.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 28.8% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 32.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

