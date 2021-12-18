Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director Lisa H. Jamieson Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of FOR stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.75 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
FOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
