Font Achieves Market Capitalization of $507,987.05 (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Font has a total market cap of $507,987.05 and $4,835.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Font coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00002251 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Font has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Font alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00039533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00204522 BTC.

Font Profile

Font is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Font Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Font and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.