Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. Flux Power has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLUX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flux Power during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Flux Power by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

