Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) shares rose 9.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.35 and last traded at $34.27. Approximately 4,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,121,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

