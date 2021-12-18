FLO 1-Day Volume Hits $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

