FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $304.00 Price Target at Barclays

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $321.00 to $304.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $318.73.

FLT stock opened at $214.26 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,948,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

