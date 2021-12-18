Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,782 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Earthstone Energy worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 92,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $876.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

