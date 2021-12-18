Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 46,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 640.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 137,996 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 50,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth $1,529,000.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 14,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $500,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,941 shares of company stock worth $2,339,392 over the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $978.18 million, a PE ratio of 127.00 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.45. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.