Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 75,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 361,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 112,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $86.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.68 and a 200 day moving average of $87.30. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

