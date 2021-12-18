Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 8,671 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter worth about $5,036,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 5.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 7.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 23.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 25,552 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $573.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.01. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RGP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

