Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.05.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ FISV opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.11.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.0% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.