First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR) were down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.54 and last traded at $50.93. Approximately 1,032,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 704,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.56.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12.

