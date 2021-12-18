First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Up 33.3% in November

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet raised First Seacoast Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.
Shares of First Seacoast Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. 8,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. First Seacoast Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile
First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.
