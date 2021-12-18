First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Up 33.3% in November

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised First Seacoast Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of First Seacoast Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. 8,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. First Seacoast Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. M3F Inc. owned about 0.48% of First Seacoast Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

