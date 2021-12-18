First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Trading Up 6.3%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)’s stock price traded up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 506,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 659,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on First Mining Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

First Mining Gold Corp. operates as a mineral property holding company, which engages in acquiring mineral assets. It focuses on the Hope Brook, Goldlund, Springpole, Cameron, Pickle Crow, Duparquet, PITT and Duquesne Gold projects in Canada. The firm also holds interest on the Turquoise Canyon, the Sonora, Oaxaca, Durango, and Nayarit projects in Mexico.

