First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Purchases $69,750.00 in Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $20.87 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.