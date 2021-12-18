First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.94.

Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.21. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $24.73.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $656,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $645,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 413,579 shares of company stock worth $7,982,075.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

