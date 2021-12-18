FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the November 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NYSE FINV opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 56.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Rowe began coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FinVolution Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

