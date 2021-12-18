FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the November 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
NYSE FINV opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 56.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FinVolution Group Company Profile
FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.
Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.