FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units’ Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 21st (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units’ (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 21st. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

FTVIU stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTVIU. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,117,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,117,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,663,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,362,000.

