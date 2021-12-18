Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $95.55

Shares of Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.55 ($1.26) and traded as low as GBX 94.80 ($1.25). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.26), with a volume of 67,058 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £123.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Finsbury Food Group’s previous dividend of $1.23.

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

