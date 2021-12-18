Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) PT Raised to 3,350.00

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its target price upped by Barclays from 2,400.00 to 3,350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,350.00.

FQVTF opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.87. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

