Ferguson (LON:FERG) Given New £127.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from £110.70 ($146.29) to £127.50 ($168.49) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FERG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £126.40 ($167.04) to £132.60 ($175.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £100 ($132.15) to £112 ($148.01) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £115 ($151.98) to £130 ($171.80) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a £100.80 ($133.21) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £116.24 ($153.62).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of LON:FERG opened at £128.05 ($169.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £114.21 and a 200 day moving average price of £105.99. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.80 ($1.58) and a fifty-two week high of £129.80 ($171.53). The firm has a market cap of £28.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other news, insider Brian May bought 750 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £103.80 ($137.17) per share, with a total value of £77,850 ($102,880.93).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.