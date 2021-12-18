FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.50-21.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.63.

FDX opened at $250.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.60 and a 200 day moving average of $262.51. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

